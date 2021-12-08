Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

