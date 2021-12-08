Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VHI opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $735.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.89. Valhi has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valhi by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

