Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Lifted by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.57. 905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,579. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

