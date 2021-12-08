Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,035. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43.

