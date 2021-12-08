Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

BLV opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $112.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.57.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

