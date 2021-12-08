Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 26.6% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $101,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 88,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.