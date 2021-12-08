Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lowered by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $429.94. The company had a trading volume of 347,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.88 and its 200 day moving average is $406.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.