Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after acquiring an additional 453,672 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,127. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10.

