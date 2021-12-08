Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

