Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

VREX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 2,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,072. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

