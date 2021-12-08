Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $478 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.690-$3.690 EPS.

VEEV stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.83. 40,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,237. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.68.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,617. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

