Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 328 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.06 and a 200 day moving average of $220.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

