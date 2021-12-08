Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,530,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,259,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

