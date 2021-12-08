Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,400,981 shares of company stock worth $180,596,529. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

