Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

