Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 365 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

