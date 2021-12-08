Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Down 10.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shares were down 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 1,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 54,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

