Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Veracyte also posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. 42,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,954. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $145,331,849. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veracyte by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

