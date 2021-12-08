Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.37. 37,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,952. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

