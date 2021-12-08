Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Veru in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.35 on Monday. Veru has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $507.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

