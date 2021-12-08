Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VWDRY. Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

