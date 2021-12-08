Viomi Technology’s (VIOT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.50. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 187.88% from the stock’s current price.

VIOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VIOT opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

