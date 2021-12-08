Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $11,566,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,390. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19. The company has a market cap of $398.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

