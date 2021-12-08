Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:VSACU) Quiet Period To Expire on December 13th

Vision Sensing Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VSACU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 13th. Vision Sensing Acquisition had issued 8,800,000 shares in its IPO on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VSACU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

