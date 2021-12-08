Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,470

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($21.22) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.76) to GBX 1,560 ($20.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.98) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,331.18 ($17.65).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

VTY opened at GBX 1,156 ($15.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 799.77 ($10.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.82.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.