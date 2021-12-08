Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,470

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($21.22) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.83) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.76) to GBX 1,560 ($20.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.98) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,331.18 ($17.65).

VTY opened at GBX 1,156 ($15.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 799.77 ($10.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.82.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

