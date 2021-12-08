VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $112.80 and last traded at $112.96. 27,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,512,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Citigroup cut their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

