VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis decreased their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

VNRX stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $175.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.76. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

