Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €308.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €308.00 ($346.07) price objective by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €263.43 ($295.99).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock traded up €14.70 ($16.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €185.00 ($207.87). 3,557,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €187.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €202.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.