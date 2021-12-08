Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Volta Inc – Class A were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period.

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

