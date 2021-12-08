Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walmart were worth $95,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock worth $660,162,824 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.