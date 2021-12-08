Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

WDPSF stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. Warehouses De Pauw has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $46.48.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.