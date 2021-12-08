Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 328,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

