Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.22

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.22 and last traded at $299.22, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

