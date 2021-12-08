Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 22.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

