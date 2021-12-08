Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 2.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $340.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $344.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

