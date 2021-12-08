Wedbush Weighs in on Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 42.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,610 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.