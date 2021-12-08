Wedbush Weighs in on Rivian’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rivian in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the electric vehicle automaker will earn ($1.83) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rivian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.
RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.08.
In related news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
