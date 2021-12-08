Wedbush Weighs in on Rivian’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rivian in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the electric vehicle automaker will earn ($1.83) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rivian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Get Rivian alerts:

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.08.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 116.18 on Wednesday. Rivian has a one year low of 95.20 and a one year high of 179.47.

In related news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.