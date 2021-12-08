Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SXT opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $3,525,996.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 309,902 shares of company stock valued at $28,404,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

