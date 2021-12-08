Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.51 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 10.85% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 160.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

