Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 24,620 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.65% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $768.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.