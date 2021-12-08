Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 108,395 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

MT stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

