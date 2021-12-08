Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,297 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

