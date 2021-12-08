West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $42,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

WST traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $429.50. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,189. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.57. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

