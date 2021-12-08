Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.73.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$7.73 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.22.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Insiders have bought a total of 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $276,466 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

