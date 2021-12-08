Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report $350.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the highest is $460.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,547.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLL. Truist Securities raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $65,492,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

