Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97,453.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $545,410.37 and approximately $97,453.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.13 or 0.08811268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00323469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.99 or 0.00933578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080333 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.60 or 0.00409896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00287880 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

