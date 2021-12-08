Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.45

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.45 and traded as high as $33.52. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 18,726 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

