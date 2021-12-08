Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 31243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $836.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

