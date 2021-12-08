Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 2.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55. 229,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wrap Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

