Wrapped NXM Price Reaches $58.98 on Top Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $98.90 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $58.98 or 0.00116653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00220530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.